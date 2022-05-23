このアプリケーション デベロッパー向けのコースでは、Google Cloud のマネージド サービスをシームレスに統合するクラウドネイティブ アプリケーションを設計、開発する方法を学びます。プレゼンテーション、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通して、受講者はアプリケーション開発のベスト プラクティスを適用する方法と、オブジェクト ストレージ、リレーショナル データ、キャッシュ、分析向けに、適切な Google Cloud ストレージ サービスを使用する方法を学習します。受講者は、Node.js、Java、Python のいずれか好きな言語を選択してラボを完了できます。
クラウドネイティブ アプリケーション開発のベスト プラクティスを理解する
Cloud Storage を使用してオブジェクト（バイナリおよびサイズの大きなファイル）向けのストレージ ソリューションを実装する
さまざまな種類のアプリケーション データ用のデータ ストレージ オプションの違いを理解する
非リレーショナルのアプリケーション データを Datastore に保存するソリューションを実装する
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
アプリケーションのデプロイ
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud でアプリケーションをデプロイする方法について説明します。
アプリケーションの実行環境
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud でアプリケーション用に使用できるさまざまな実行環境について説明します。
デバッグ、モニタリング、パフォーマンス調整
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud のオペレーション スイートを使用してアプリケーションのデバッグ、モニタリング、パフォーマンスのトレースを行う方法を説明します。
About the Developing Applications with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
この専門講座では、アプリケーション開発の方々に設計、開発、デプロイなどGoogle Cloudのエコシステムでシームレスなコンポーネントの統合を学んでいただけます。デモ、プレゼンテーション、ハンズオンの演習を行うことで、GCPサービスやトレーニング前の機械学習API がカバーされています。
