About this Course

What you will learn

  • クラウドネイティブ アプリケーション開発のベスト プラクティスを理解する

  • Cloud Storage を使用してオブジェクト（バイナリおよびサイズの大きなファイル）向けのストレージ ソリューションを実装する

  • さまざまな種類のアプリケーション データ用のデータ ストレージ オプションの違いを理解する

  • 非リレーショナルのアプリケーション データを Datastore に保存するソリューションを実装する

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

アプリケーションのデプロイ

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete

アプリケーションの実行環境

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min)
4 hours to complete

デバッグ、モニタリング、パフォーマンス調整

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min)

About the Developing Applications with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

Developing Applications with Google Cloud 日本語版

