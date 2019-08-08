このコースでは、アプリケーション デベロッパーが、Google Cloud のマネージド サービスをシームレスに統合するクラウドネイティブ アプリケーションを設計、開発する方法を学習します。プレゼンテーション、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通して、受講者はアプリケーション開発にベスト プラクティスを適用する方法と、オブジェクト ストレージ、リレーショナル データ、キャッシュ、分析に、適切な Google Cloud ストレージ サービスを使用する方法を学習します。受講者は、Node.js、Java、Python のいずれかの言語を選択してラボを完了できます。
This course is part of the Developing Applications with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
クラウドネイティブ アプリケーションの開発におけるベスト プラクティスを理解する
Cloud Storage を使用して、オブジェクト（バイナリおよびサイズの大きなファイル）向けのストレージ ソリューションを実装する
さまざまな種類のアプリケーション データに対応できるようにデータ ストレージ オプションの違いを理解する
非リレーショナルのアプリケーション データを Datastore に保存するソリューションを実装する
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
認証と認可の処理
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud 上のアプリケーションでの認証と認可の処理について説明します。
Pub/Sub を使用したアプリケーション コンポーネントの統合
このモジュールでは、Pub/Sub の概要と、アプリケーションでの Pub/Sub サービスの利用について説明します。
アプリケーションへのインテリジェンスの追加
このモジュールでは、アプリケーションへのインテリジェンスの追加について説明します（事前トレーニング済み機械学習 API を含む）。
Cloud Functions を使用したイベント ドリブンの処理
このモジュールでは、Cloud Functions の概要と、サーバーレス アプリケーションで Cloud Functions の関数を利用する方法について説明します。
Reviews
- 5 stars51.72%
- 4 stars31.03%
- 3 stars13.79%
- 2 stars3.44%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURING AND INTEGRATING COMPONENTS OF YOUR APPLICATION 日本語版
ちゃんと完了できないqwiklabsの課題がいくつかあり、どうやれば解決するかもわからなかったので先に進められなかった。
About the Developing Applications with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
この専門講座では、アプリケーション開発の方々に設計、開発、デプロイなどGoogle Cloudのエコシステムでシームレスなコンポーネントの統合を学んでいただけます。デモ、プレゼンテーション、ハンズオンの演習を行うことで、GCPサービスやトレーニング前の機械学習API がカバーされています。
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.