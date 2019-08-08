About this Course

What you will learn

  • クラウドネイティブ アプリケーションの開発におけるベスト プラクティスを理解する

  • Cloud Storage を使用して、オブジェクト（バイナリおよびサイズの大きなファイル）向けのストレージ ソリューションを実装する

  • さまざまな種類のアプリケーション データに対応できるようにデータ ストレージ オプションの違いを理解する

  • 非リレーショナルのアプリケーション データを Datastore に保存するソリューションを実装する

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

認証と認可の処理

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Pub/Sub を使用したアプリケーション コンポーネントの統合

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

アプリケーションへのインテリジェンスの追加

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cloud Functions を使用したイベント ドリブンの処理

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min)

About the Developing Applications with Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

Developing Applications with Google Cloud 日本語版

