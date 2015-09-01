About this Specialization

この専門講座では、アプリケーション開発の方々に設計、開発、デプロイなどGoogle Cloudのエコシステムでシームレスなコンポーネントの統合を学んでいただけます。デモ、プレゼンテーション、ハンズオンの演習を行うことで、GCPサービスやトレーニング前の機械学習API がカバーされています。 このクラスはアプリケーション開発者がクラウドベースのアプリケーション作成、またはGCPで稼働中の既存アプリケーションの再設計をおこなう方に適しています。 学習項目は以下のとおりです。 • アプリケーション開発のベストプラクティス • アプリケーションデータのための適切なデータストレージを選択 • 連合アイデンティティ管理 • アプリケーションのコンポーネントとマイクロサービスが組み合わされたアプリケーションの開発 • コンポーネントとデータソースの統合 • アプリケーションのデバッグ、追跡、モニター • コンテナーと導入サービスで繰り返しデプロイを行なう。 • 適切なランタイム環境を選ぶ：Google Container Engineをランタイム環境として使用し、その後、Google App Engineで「No-ops」ソリューションに変更する。
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版

Application Deployment, Debug, Performance 日本語版

Securing and Integrating Components of your Application 日本語版

Getting Started with Application Development 日本語版

