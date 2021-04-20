By Rochelle C•
Apr 20, 2021
I think there's a lot of potential and good materials in the course, I'd learned some great new examples and have been provided additional resouces. However, there are still quite a few technical and presentation issues to address and given that there are very few students on the course, I have not been able to collaborate or learn from their experiences.
By Ana P•
Jul 1, 2021
The topic is extremely important and the course provides some good technical background and resources. However, the quizzes are not real tests, you can basically pass if you write anything. There is no moderation, links are broken and proof reading is missing. It seems nobody in the Imperial College is taking care of the course.
The worst of all, though, is that I cannot finish the course because there is no assignments to be peer reviewed (3 are needed). I submitted mine 4 wks ago and check every day, and so far only 1 was available. So I strongly advise to not pay for the course, unless you do not mind to be charged for an endless amount of time and do not care if nobody in the Imperial College is there to provide any reply.