This course specifically explores approaches and tools and how to apply them in public health settings. Students will learn how to critically analyse the power dynamics present between multidisciplinary stakeholders and appreciate the need for reciprocity between those delivering and those receiving health care; between both those conducting and those participating in research. They will also learn how to select and evaluate different participatory approaches to apply these to public health programmes and/or research. Tools with which to do this include undertaking a stakeholder-mapping exercise and needs assessment, including a critical and reasoned narrative to justify the approach. While this course, as with the rest of the specialisation, focuses on public health and ways of involving citizens and patients in programmes and research, these concepts apply to other disciplines too. So, you don't have to be a public health specialist or work in healthcare to gain insight from this course. If you would like to learn more about the theories and core principles of participation within a public health context, we suggest taking Introduction to Participatory Approaches in Public Health. If you're planning a research project and want to learn more about participation in resaerchs, explore our course Public Involvement in Research....
By Rochelle C

Apr 20, 2021

I think there's a lot of potential and good materials in the course, I'd learned some great new examples and have been provided additional resouces. However, there are still quite a few technical and presentation issues to address and given that there are very few students on the course, I have not been able to collaborate or learn from their experiences.

By Ana P

Jul 1, 2021

The topic is extremely important and the course provides some good technical background and resources. However, the quizzes are not real tests, you can basically pass if you write anything. There is no moderation, links are broken and proof reading is missing. It seems nobody in the Imperial College is taking care of the course.

The worst of all, though, is that I cannot finish the course because there is no assignments to be peer reviewed (3 are needed). I submitted mine 4 wks ago and check every day, and so far only 1 was available. So I strongly advise to not pay for the course, unless you do not mind to be charged for an endless amount of time and do not care if nobody in the Imperial College is there to provide any reply.

