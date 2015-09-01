About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud en Español Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Generalizar un modelo de AA usando técnicas de regularización

  • Ajustar el tamaño del lote y la tasa de aprendizaje para mejorar el rendimiento del modelo

  • Optimizar el modelo

  • Aplicar los conceptos en el código de TensorFlow

Course 5 of 5 in the
Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud en Español Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Spanish

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Introducción

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

El arte del AA

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Ajuste de hiperparámetros

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Una pizca de ciencia

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

