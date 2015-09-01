About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Machine Learning with TensorFlow Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Japanese

Skills you will gain

  • Backtesting
  • Uncertainty Analysis
  • Financial Analysis
  • Motion Chart
Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 minutes to complete

概要

7 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

機械学習の実践

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

ハイパーパラメータの調整

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

機械学習の理論

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Machine Learning with TensorFlow Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

Machine Learning with TensorFlow Google Cloud 日本語版

