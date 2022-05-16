このコースの目的は、柔軟で手軽な TensorFlow 2.x と Keras を使用して、機械学習モデルを作成、トレーニング、およびデプロイすることです。TensorFlow 2.x API の階層について学び、TensorFlow の主要コンポーネントを実践演習で理解します。データセットと特徴列の扱い方について学びます。TensorFlow 2.x 入力データ パイプラインの設計と作成の方法について学びます。tf.data.Dataset を使用して csv データ、NumPy 配列、テキストデータ、および画像を読み込む実践演習を行います。数値、カテゴリ、バケット、およびハッシュの特徴列を作成する実践演習も行います。
Google Cloud
コースの概要
これは TensorFlow 2.x の入門コースです。TensorFlow 2.x では手軽な Keras を活用して機械学習モデルを作成できます。このコースでは、TensorFlow 2.x 入力データ パイプラインの設計と作成、TensorFlow 2.x と Keras を使用した機械学習モデルの作成、機械学習モデルの精度向上、大規模に使用する機械学習モデルの記述について取り上げます。
TensorFlow の概要
TensorFlow 2.x の新しいパラダイムについて学びます。TensorFlow API の階層について学び、TensorFlow の主要コンポーネント、テンソル、および変数を実践演習で理解します。
TensorFlow 入力データ パイプラインの設計と作成
データセットと特徴列の扱い方について学びます。tf.data.Dataset を使用して csv データ、NumPy 配列、テキストデータ、および画像を読み込む実践演習を行います。数値、カテゴリ、バケット、およびハッシュの特徴列を作成する実践演習も行います。
Tensorflow 2 と Keras Sequential API を使用したニューラル ネットワークのトレーニング
このモジュールでは、Keras Sequential API を使用して TensorFlow モデルを記述することを学びます。ただし、モデルの記述の前に、活性化関数、損失、および最適化について学びます。次に、Keras Sequential API を使用してディープ ラーニング モデルを作成する方法を学びます。クラウドに予測モデルをデプロイする方法についても学びます。
機械学習とはどのようなもので、どのような問題解決に役立つのでしょうか。候補となるユースケースを機械学習で習得できる形に変換する5段階とは、そしてこれらの段階を省略しないことが重要である理由は何でしょうか。今、なぜニューラル ネットワークに注目が集まっているのでしょうか。
