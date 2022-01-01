- Language Industry
Machine Learning with TensorFlow Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Google Cloud で機械学習（ML）について学ぶ. 実践的なデータを使用した包括的な ML 実習
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
この専門講座には 、Qwiklabs プラットフォームを使用したハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。
こうしたハンズオン コンポーネントにより、講義動画で学んだスキルを実際に使ってみることができます。プロジェクトには、Qwiklabs 内で使用、構成された Google Cloud Platform プロダクトなどのトピックが組み込まれています。モジュール全体で説明されている概念を使用して実際に体験してみましょう。
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
How Google does Machine Learning 日本語版
機械学習とはどのようなもので、どのような問題を解決できるでしょうか。Google は機械学習について、データだけでなくロジックの面からも独自の視点で考えています。機械学習モデルのパイプラインの構築について検討する際、このようなフレーミングがなぜデータ サイエンティストにとって有益であるかを説明します。
Launching into Machine Learning 日本語版
機械学習の歴史を皮切りに、ニューラル ネットワークがデータ サイエンスのさまざまな問題でうまく機能している理由をご紹介します。次に、教師あり学習の問題を設定し、勾配降下法を使用して適切な解決策を見つける方法について説明します。これには、一般化が可能なデータセットの作成も含まれます。実験に対応するため、繰り返し使用できるデータセットの作成方法について解説します。
Intro to TensorFlow 日本語版
このコースの目的は、柔軟で手軽な TensorFlow 2.x と Keras を使用して、機械学習モデルを作成、トレーニング、およびデプロイすることです。TensorFlow 2.x API の階層について学び、TensorFlow の主要コンポーネントを実践演習で理解します。データセットと特徴列の扱い方について学びます。TensorFlow 2.x 入力データ パイプラインの設計と作成の方法について学びます。tf.data.Dataset を使用して csv データ、NumPy 配列、テキストデータ、および画像を読み込む実践演習を行います。数値、カテゴリ、バケット、およびハッシュの特徴列を作成する実践演習も行います。
Feature Engineering 日本語版
機械学習（ML）モデルの精度を高める方法や、最も有用な特徴量を作成するためのデータ列の見極め方を学びたい方におすすめのコースです。この Feature Engineering コースでは、「良い」特徴量と「悪い」特徴量について説明し、それらをモデルで最大限に活用できるように前処理して変換する方法を解説します。
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
