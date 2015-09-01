About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Machine Learning with TensorFlow Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Japanese

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

コースの概要

5 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
5 hours to complete

元データから特徴量への変換

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete

前処理と特徴量作成

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete

特徴クロス

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

TensorFlow Transform

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

まとめ

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

