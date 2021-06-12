Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aruba Mobility Basics by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About the Course
In Aruba Mobility Basics, you will learn how Radio Frequency (RF) works! You will compare the differences between a wired and a wireless network, identify WLAN organizations that set Wi-Fi standards and the basics of radio communication. This course introduces you to what goes into setting up a wireless network and how wireless functions at a basic level without requiring any technical experience. Typical candidates for this course are individuals who are new to networking and want to learn the basics of wireless networking....
By Manjit K R
Jun 12, 2021
Nice refresher course on Mobility Basics.
Excellent content.