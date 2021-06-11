About this Course

Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites for this course.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Wireless Network
  • WLAN Architecture
  • W-Fi Standards
  • Radio Frequency (RF)
Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites for this course.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Wireless Networking

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 91 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Wireless Architecture

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min)

