In Aruba Mobility Basics, you will learn how Radio Frequency (RF) works! You will compare the differences between a wired and a wireless network, identify WLAN organizations that set Wi-Fi standards and the basics of radio communication. This course introduces you to what goes into setting up a wireless network and how wireless functions at a basic level without requiring any technical experience. Typical candidates for this course are individuals who are new to networking and want to learn the basics of wireless networking.
Aruba Mobility BasicsAruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
There are no prerequisites for this course.
- Wireless Network
- WLAN Architecture
- W-Fi Standards
- Radio Frequency (RF)
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Introduction to Wireless Networking
Get an introduction to wireless technologies, standards, Radio Frequency (RF), and planning concepts.
Wireless Architecture
Understand wireless network architectures, past, present and future.
- 5 stars93.33%
- 4 stars6.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ARUBA MOBILITY BASICS
Nice refresher course on Mobility Basics. Excellent content.
