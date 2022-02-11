About this Course

2,562 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is foundational. We recommend completing the Aruba Networking Basics and Aruba Mobility Basics courses prior to taking this course.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Hashing
  • Authentication
  • Cryptography
  • Network Security
  • Malware
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is foundational. We recommend completing the Aruba Networking Basics and Aruba Mobility Basics courses prior to taking this course.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Part 1

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 105 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Part 2

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 140 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder