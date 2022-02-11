In Aruba Network Security Basics, you will explore what threats pose a risk to a basic computer network and what security technologies are available to harden your devices against these attacks. How do messages get encrypted? What exactly is Malware? What technologies can we deploy that will allow networks to defend themselves? Our lives and business rely on having trusted secure access to our networks, but what does it take to ensure that security? The Aruba Network Security Basics course is a starting point for individuals interested in a career as a security professional, and for anyone to who wants to get familiar with Aruba’s security technologies. To get deeper technical knowledge with Aruba network security, see the Aruba Certified Network Security Associate (ACNSA) here: www.arubanetworks.com/support-services/training-services/certified-network-security-associate/
This course is foundational. We recommend completing the Aruba Networking Basics and Aruba Mobility Basics courses prior to taking this course.
- Hashing
- Authentication
- Cryptography
- Network Security
- Malware
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
In Part 1 of Aruba Network Security Basics you'll learn about standard network security technologies, be able to identify and assess security threats, and you'll get an understanding of Aruba's security strategy with a lab demonstration to harden an Aruba Switch.
In Part 2 of Aruba Network Security Basics, you'll learn about wireless security and secure communication algorithms. Watch hands-on lab demonstrations with an Aruba Mobility Controller, Access Points, and Aruba ClearPass.
