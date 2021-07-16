About this Course

13,308 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No Prerequisites Required

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Routing & Gateways
  • Switching
  • Wired Networking
  • Aruba
  • Networking Layers
Instructors

Offered by

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Wired Networking

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 97 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Switching, VLANS, Trunking, Loops, and Lags

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 115 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Network Design & Routing

7 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 161 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

