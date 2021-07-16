In Aruba Networking Basics, you will learn what a basic computer network is, compare local and wide area networks, use cases, and implementation types. Communication over these networks relies on protocols. Once you learn about those, you will be well on your way to understanding network communications and well prepared to learn VLANs and how to configure an Aruba OS Switch! This course includes a free Hands-On Lab to help you comprehend the concepts.
- Routing & Gateways
- Switching
- Wired Networking
- Aruba
- Networking Layers
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Introduction to Wired Networking
In Part 1 of Aruba Networking Basics you will get an introduction to Aruba switches, build a basic network using a single switch, and get an understanding of what packet encapsulation is.
Switching, VLANS, Trunking, Loops, and Lags
Part 2 Expands the network we’ve built to configure multiple switches, covers how to use VLANs or Virtual LANs, and brings up the idea of link aggregation.
Network Design & Routing
Part 3 will cover static and dynamic routing, the idea of gateways, and how gateways are used to get your traffic out of a LAN or local area network to reach the internet.
Perfect course for beginners with Aruba networking basics!
This course is great for understanding networking basics and basic configuration of Aruba CX switches
Nice Course to revise all networking fundamental concepts
Absolutely brilliant !!! Well done guys , giving a new opportunities to people . The way you do it , very clear , very professional . Thank you
