Aruba Networking Basics by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

4.7
stars
217 ratings
40 reviews

About the Course

In Aruba Networking Basics, you will learn what a basic computer network is, compare local and wide area networks, use cases, and implementation types. Communication over these networks relies on protocols. Once you learn about those, you will be well on your way to understanding network communications and well prepared to learn VLANs and how to configure an Aruba OS Switch! This course includes a free Hands-On Lab to help you comprehend the concepts. Typical candidates for this course are individuals who are new to networking and want to learn the basics of wired networking....

SG

May 12, 2021

I enjoy it a lot. It will help me in my research work. And the content is awesome. I got what I want. I could not sleep because I enjoy it so much. Thank you.

TM

Aug 4, 2021

Absolutely brilliant !!! Well done guys , giving a new opportunities to people . The way you do it , very clear , very professional . Thank you

By Vandan S

Jun 29, 2021

​It is a great course that is offered by the coursera as i have learned it for free as that is a main oppurtunity for me to learn this.

By Brad M

Nov 1, 2021

Very informative. Excellent Instructor. Would prefer the ability to have an open-lab in order to attempt self-build network.

By Veenu J

Aug 3, 2021

Thankyou so much sir for this course.

The configuration part of L2 switch was the best part i.e. Routing, Ports assigning, commands, VLANs and troubleshooting.

Theory and Practical both are Amazing.

Thankyou Tyler Sir.

By Muhammad S b M

Jul 1, 2021

An amazing switches and network tools technology to adapt and learn. The Aruba OSX is really fun with simple command line and looking to train this OSX with VM. Thanks HP Aruba.

By shivaranjani g

May 13, 2021

By Tomasz M

Aug 7, 2021

By Myat M T

Jun 14, 2021

I had a good time with this course and a very well understanding of basic networking, thank you very much Mr. Tyler McMinn

By David M

May 18, 2021

Great Instructor and deep information was provided by this course, thanks to Aruba Networking Basics and coruser. ^_^

By Angelos M C

Nov 7, 2021

A great course for Network beginners! I really appreciate all the work around the topic. Excellent course

By Rishabh R

Jul 25, 2021

T​his course is great for understanding networking basics and basic configuration of Aruba CX switches

By AAYUSHI N

Jun 15, 2021

Prerequisites are mandatory to start this course . so first you've to go through the networking basics

By Jagat S

Jun 6, 2021

Excellent course set up by Aruba and I must say Tyler is a great teacher. Thank you :)

By Rajendra C

May 13, 2021

Aruba Networking Basics is very useful coerce for me in new technology .

By J H

Jul 17, 2021

Perfect course for beginners with Aruba networking basics!

By Sukhesh K

Aug 28, 2021

Nice Course to revise all networking fundamental concepts

By Min H M

Jun 30, 2021

Basic Networking Skills I have learnt from this course

By Arya C

Jun 22, 2021

Hands on training is really good and informative.

By Preetinder S

May 25, 2021

Great course. Everything explained beautifully :)

By SANTOSH K

May 16, 2021

Everything you taught was so understandable!

By Piyas C

Jul 9, 2021

The course is interesting and fascinating.

By Gulshan K

Jul 20, 2021

O​ne of the best course for bignner.

By Rishi T

May 24, 2021

this course was very useful for me

By Shahzad A

Jan 13, 2022

best course for me thanku Aruba

By Winston A W

Nov 18, 2021

E​xcellent course, thank you.

By Nabajeet D

Jul 12, 2021

Very interesting and useful

