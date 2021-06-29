SG
May 12, 2021
I enjoy it a lot. It will help me in my research work. And the content is awesome. I got what I want. I could not sleep because I enjoy it so much. Thank you.
TM
Aug 4, 2021
Absolutely brilliant !!! Well done guys , giving a new opportunities to people . The way you do it , very clear , very professional . Thank you
By Vandan S•
Jun 29, 2021
It is a great course that is offered by the coursera as i have learned it for free as that is a main oppurtunity for me to learn this.
By Brad M•
Nov 1, 2021
Very informative. Excellent Instructor. Would prefer the ability to have an open-lab in order to attempt self-build network.
By Veenu J•
Aug 3, 2021
Thankyou so much sir for this course.
The configuration part of L2 switch was the best part i.e. Routing, Ports assigning, commands, VLANs and troubleshooting.
Theory and Practical both are Amazing.
Thankyou Tyler Sir.
By Muhammad S b M•
Jul 1, 2021
An amazing switches and network tools technology to adapt and learn. The Aruba OSX is really fun with simple command line and looking to train this OSX with VM. Thanks HP Aruba.
By shivaranjani g•
May 13, 2021
By Tomasz M•
Aug 7, 2021
By Myat M T•
Jun 14, 2021
I had a good time with this course and a very well understanding of basic networking, thank you very much Mr. Tyler McMinn
By David M•
May 18, 2021
Great Instructor and deep information was provided by this course, thanks to Aruba Networking Basics and coruser. ^_^
By Angelos M C•
Nov 7, 2021
A great course for Network beginners! I really appreciate all the work around the topic. Excellent course
By Rishabh R•
Jul 25, 2021
This course is great for understanding networking basics and basic configuration of Aruba CX switches
By AAYUSHI N•
Jun 15, 2021
Prerequisites are mandatory to start this course . so first you've to go through the networking basics
By Jagat S•
Jun 6, 2021
Excellent course set up by Aruba and I must say Tyler is a great teacher. Thank you :)
By Rajendra C•
May 13, 2021
Aruba Networking Basics is very useful coerce for me in new technology .
By J H•
Jul 17, 2021
Perfect course for beginners with Aruba networking basics!
By Sukhesh K•
Aug 28, 2021
Nice Course to revise all networking fundamental concepts
By Min H M•
Jun 30, 2021
Basic Networking Skills I have learnt from this course
By Arya C•
Jun 22, 2021
Hands on training is really good and informative.
By Preetinder S•
May 25, 2021
Great course. Everything explained beautifully :)
By SANTOSH K•
May 16, 2021
Everything you taught was so understandable!
By Piyas C•
Jul 9, 2021
The course is interesting and fascinating.
By Gulshan K•
Jul 20, 2021
One of the best course for bignner.
By Rishi T•
May 24, 2021
this course was very useful for me
By Shahzad A•
Jan 13, 2022
best course for me thanku Aruba
By Winston A W•
Nov 18, 2021
Excellent course, thank you.
By Nabajeet D•
Jul 12, 2021
Very interesting and useful