About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Recommended prerequisite is the Cisco Certified Routing & Switching Professional certification or the equivalent knowledge and experience.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Aruba NetEdit
  • Network Configuration
  • Network Management
  • Aruba Switching
  • Stacking Technologies
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Aruba CX Switching Fast Track for Cisco Professionals

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

