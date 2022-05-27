The Aruba CX Switching for Cisco Professionals course bridges the gap between Aruba and Cisco switching
Aruba CX Switching for Cisco ProfessionalsAruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About this Course
Recommended prerequisite is the Cisco Certified Routing & Switching Professional certification or the equivalent knowledge and experience.
Skills you will gain
- Aruba NetEdit
- Network Configuration
- Network Management
- Aruba Switching
- Stacking Technologies
Recommended prerequisite is the Cisco Certified Routing & Switching Professional certification or the equivalent knowledge and experience.
Offered by
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Aruba CX Switching Fast Track for Cisco Professionals
Learn about the Aruba solution and switching portfolio, focusing on the AOS-CX network operating system. Get an understanding of stacking using VSF, secure management and maintenance, and Aruba Net Edit.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.