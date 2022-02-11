Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aruba Network Security Basics by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
In Aruba Network Security Basics, you will explore what threats pose a risk to a basic computer network and what security technologies are available to harden your devices against these attacks. How do messages get encrypted? What exactly is Malware? What technologies can we deploy that will allow networks to defend themselves? Our lives and business rely on having trusted secure access to our networks, but what does it take to ensure that security? The Aruba Network Security Basics course is a starting point for individuals interested in a career as a security professional, and for anyone to who wants to get familiar with Aruba’s security technologies. To get deeper technical knowledge with Aruba network security, see the Aruba Certified Network Security Associate (ACNSA) here: www.arubanetworks.com/support-services/training-services/certified-network-security-associate/...
By Lee X
Feb 11, 2022
High quality and comprehensive explaination about network infra security.