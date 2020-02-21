MI
Sep 8, 2020
Excellent course! I learnt a lot in relation to practical issues that are extremely important in modern day auditing. I recommend the course strongly for both academics and practitioners. Thank you.
S
Apr 30, 2020
Prof. Mark was indeed great at his job. The course briefed out every concept so clear. It is a best course to go ahead with, if your really want to know about audit from scratch.
By Yamen J A•
Feb 21, 2020
Good course but it is too long and the feedback on the assignment took 3 weeks which killed my motivation to engage in other related courses. Waiting for a long time to get the feedback on assignment has been my issue for Illinois courses.
By Muhammad I•
Sep 9, 2020
By Nazia M•
Jun 12, 2020
I loved the flexiblity of the course and the easy explaination by the lecturer. I had fun doing the course. I hope it helps me further in my work feild.
THANKS ALOT!
By Sinchana S•
May 1, 2020
By Viola B•
May 2, 2020
Perfect way of implementing education online. It was easy for me manage the time and finish the course in time. Kindest Regards and all the best
By Moony•
Jul 7, 2020
I love this course. Professor Peecher is amazing. When you look at the videos you can really feel he is teaching! Thank you so much!
By William p•
Nov 5, 2020
Fue un excelente curso.... a pesar de tener 20 años en auditoria me ayudo a mejorar mis habilidad
By Davon M•
Aug 29, 2020
Awesome course! I have recommended it to all of my coworkers.
By Lalith B•
Feb 1, 2019
Informative and very insightful!
By kheizer h d•
Feb 28, 2019
good
By Rati M•
Jul 8, 2019
The course was really helpful for me in understanding the basics of Audit. But however I didn't find Assignment 8 of Mod 8 much connected to the whole course. I was expecting good case study.
By Wen L•
Jun 29, 2019
I really learned a lot from this class. This professor is really knowledgable. And my understanding of auditing absolutely got improved.
By Salman K•
Oct 18, 2019
Excellent Course for learning
By Deleted A•
Oct 22, 2019
Grezt course !!!
By Maimouna d•
Dec 26, 2019
Good courses
By JAGMOHAN•
Oct 25, 2020
IT is a good course. easily understandable language and concept. improve my skill in the area of accounting and auditing.
By A S•
Oct 8, 2020
good one, and this course is vary useful to learn about auditing and its skills
thank you
By Akash A•
Jul 6, 2020
Good Teachers they taught me well so I'm very glad to be learn this course.
By Amira G•
Oct 2, 2020
It was awesome to learn in this course and i hope to have more and more.
By DHANYASREE J•
Aug 27, 2020
very helpful to learn. I get lot of knowledge through this course.
By M. K P•
Jul 11, 2020
By using this we can learn more important things about that
By Godfrey M•
Oct 23, 2020
A wonderful course expanded my knowledge of auditing.
By rakshith s•
Oct 1, 2020
Excellent course for effective and efficient learners
By sanjeet k•
Jun 8, 2020
I have just completed this course this was amazing.
By OJO Q A•
Aug 26, 2019
Very Educating