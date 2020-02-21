Chevron Left
Back to Auditing I: Conceptual Foundations of Auditing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Auditing I: Conceptual Foundations of Auditing by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
436 ratings
126 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an intensive conceptual and applied introduction to auditing in society. It focuses on concepts and applications related to financial-statement auditors’ professional responsibilities as well as major facets of the audit process including risk assessment and audit reporting. In the U.S. financial-statement audits and related services generally are provided by Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). To succeed in this course, you should anticipate engaging in critical thinking and thoughtful communication about audit professionals' decision environments, decision processes, and deliverables. Additionally, you should understand the macro-level learning objectives in each of the course's weekly modules....

Top reviews

MI

Sep 8, 2020

Excellent course! I learnt a lot in relation to practical issues that are extremely important in modern day auditing. I recommend the course strongly for both academics and practitioners. Thank you.

S

Apr 30, 2020

Prof. Mark was indeed great at his job. The course briefed out every concept so clear. It is a best course to go ahead with, if your really want to know about audit from scratch.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 124 Reviews for Auditing I: Conceptual Foundations of Auditing

By Yamen J A

Feb 21, 2020

Good course but it is too long and the feedback on the assignment took 3 weeks which killed my motivation to engage in other related courses. Waiting for a long time to get the feedback on assignment has been my issue for Illinois courses.

By Muhammad I

Sep 9, 2020

Excellent course! I learnt a lot in relation to practical issues that are extremely important in modern day auditing. I recommend the course strongly for both academics and practitioners. Thank you.

By Nazia M

Jun 12, 2020

I loved the flexiblity of the course and the easy explaination by the lecturer. I had fun doing the course. I hope it helps me further in my work feild.

THANKS ALOT!

By Sinchana S

May 1, 2020

Prof. Mark was indeed great at his job. The course briefed out every concept so clear. It is a best course to go ahead with, if your really want to know about audit from scratch.

By Viola B

May 2, 2020

Perfect way of implementing education online. It was easy for me manage the time and finish the course in time. Kindest Regards and all the best

By Moony

Jul 7, 2020

I love this course. Professor Peecher is amazing. When you look at the videos you can really feel he is teaching! Thank you so much!

By William p

Nov 5, 2020

Fue un excelente curso.... a pesar de tener 20 años en auditoria me ayudo a mejorar mis habilidad

By Davon M

Aug 29, 2020

Awesome course! I have recommended it to all of my coworkers.

By Lalith B

Feb 1, 2019

Informative and very insightful!

By kheizer h d

Feb 28, 2019

good

By Rati M

Jul 8, 2019

The course was really helpful for me in understanding the basics of Audit. But however I didn't find Assignment 8 of Mod 8 much connected to the whole course. I was expecting good case study.

By Wen L

Jun 29, 2019

I really learned a lot from this class. This professor is really knowledgable. And my understanding of auditing absolutely got improved.

By Salman K

Oct 18, 2019

Excellent Course for learning

By Deleted A

Oct 22, 2019

Grezt course !!!

By Maimouna d

Dec 26, 2019

Good courses

By JAGMOHAN

Oct 25, 2020

IT is a good course. easily understandable language and concept. improve my skill in the area of accounting and auditing.

By A S

Oct 8, 2020

good one, and this course is vary useful to learn about auditing and its skills

thank you

By Akash A

Jul 6, 2020

Good Teachers they taught me well so I'm very glad to be learn this course.

By Amira G

Oct 2, 2020

It was awesome to learn in this course and i hope to have more and more.

By DHANYASREE J

Aug 27, 2020

very helpful to learn. I get lot of knowledge through this course.

By M. K P

Jul 11, 2020

By using this we can learn more important things about that

By Godfrey M

Oct 23, 2020

A wonderful course expanded my knowledge of auditing.

By rakshith s

Oct 1, 2020

Excellent course for effective and efficient learners

By sanjeet k

Jun 8, 2020

I have just completed this course this was amazing.

By OJO Q A

Aug 26, 2019

Very Educating

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder