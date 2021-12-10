Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automation Techniques in RPA by UiPath
About the Course
The Automation Techniques in RPA course will provide knowledge about Extraction and its Techniques, Screen Scraping, Data Scraping and PDF Extraction.
In the later part of the course, you will gain knowledge about Workbook, Excel and Email Automation in Studio. You will also learn about activities for workbooks and excel automation along with Email protocols and related activities. Building on each concept, there will be demonstration videos that will explain these operations and methods.
The course has multiple practice exercises which will help in strengthening your knowledge and understand the creation of workflows in Studio....