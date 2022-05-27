The Automation Techniques in RPA course will provide knowledge about Extraction and its Techniques, Screen Scraping, Data Scraping and PDF Extraction.
Screen Scraping
Data Scraping
PDF Extraction
Workbook, Excel and Email Automation
- Screen Scraping
- email automation
- Data Scraping
- Workbook Automation
- Excel Automation
Basic Programming Skills
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
Extraction and Its Techniques
This module helps in understanding Extraction, Screen Scraping and its methods, Data Scraping and PDF Extraction.
Automation Techniques
This module introduces Workbook and Excel Automation. It also covers Email Automation, Email protocols and related activities used in Studio.
About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialization offers comprehensive knowledge and professional-level skills focused on developing and deploying software robots. It starts with the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation. It builds on these concepts and introduces key RPA Design and Development strategies and methodologies, specifically in the context of UiPath products. A student undergoing the course shall develop the competence to design and develop automation solutions for business processes. This specialization also prepares you for UiPath Certified Professional - UiRPA exam.
