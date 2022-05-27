About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming Skills

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • S​creen Scraping

  • D​ata Scraping

  • P​DF Extraction

  • W​orkbook, Excel and Email Automation

Skills you will gain

  • Screen Scraping
  • email automation
  • Data Scraping
  • Workbook Automation
  • Excel Automation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Extraction and Its Techniques

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Automation Techniques

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

