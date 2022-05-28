About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic Computer Knowledge

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation

  • UiPath Studio/StudioX introduction and usage

  • Automating tasks using UiPath Studio and StudioX

Skills you will gain

  • Studio
  • robotic process automation
  • Automation
  • StudioX
  • rpa
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Step into RPA

1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Learning RPA with Studio

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 78 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Learning RPA with StudioX

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 74 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
20 minutes to complete

What Next

20 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 15 min)

