Step into RPA is a 4-hour course where you will learn the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation, commonly known as RPA, and understand the capabilities of software robots. The course equips you with skills to automate repetitive day-to-day tasks.
Basic Computer Knowledge
Basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation
UiPath Studio/StudioX introduction and usage
Automating tasks using UiPath Studio and StudioX
- Studio
- robotic process automation
- Automation
- StudioX
- rpa
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
Step into RPA
This module gives an overview of Robotic Process Automation, describing its benefits along with the industries and business processes best-suited for it. It also covers the benefits of Automation using the UiPath Platform. You will also learn about UiPath Platform's core components and the difference between UiPath Studio and StudioX.
Learning RPA with Studio
This module explains how to setup the environment to build automation projects in UiPath Studio. It provides basic Studio skills, including Scraping, Recording, Project flows, Control Flows and Loops. You will also learn how to read/write data to excel file. By the end of this module, you will acquire the necessary skills to complete basic automation projects.
Learning RPA with StudioX
This module explains how to setup the environment to build automation projects in UiPath Studio. It provides basic StudioX skills, including Scraping, Recording, Project flows, Control Flows and Loops. You will also learn how to read/write data to excel file. By the end of this module, you will acquire the necessary skills to complete basic automation projects.
What Next
This module explores how you can continue your RPA learning journey. It throws light upon the different resources provided by UiPath, which will help you enhance your RPA skills.
