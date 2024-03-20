EDUCBA
AWS Database Specialty Certification
EDUCBA

AWS Database Specialty Certification

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

EDUCBA

Instructor: EDUCBA

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

5.0

(14 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the concepts of ACID and BASE workloads, distinguish between different types of databases, and analyze relational database

  • Learn Amazon Aurora's architecture, serverless capabilities, parallel query, and multi-master databases

  • Learn the features and benefits of Amazon Keyspaces as a fully managed, scalable, and highly available Apache Cassandra-compatible database service.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

38 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 8 modules in this course

In this module we are going to study the fundamentals of Databases. We will understand the basic significance of the databases.

What's included

11 videos1 reading6 assignments1 discussion prompt

These modules provide an overview of the capabilities and functionalities of each AWS database service like RDS, Aurora and DynamoDB, focusing on their managed nature, performance benefits, and suitability for various application scenarios. These services cater to different database requirements, offering managed solutions for relational and NoSQL databases, allowing users to select the best fit for their specific application needs based on scalability, performance, and ease of use.

What's included

37 videos7 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides an in-depth exploration of four key Amazon Web Services (AWS) database services: Amazon Redshift, Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon DocumentDB, and Amazon Neptune Service. Each service offers unique capabilities tailored for specific data storage and processing requirements, catering to diverse use cases and workloads.

What's included

27 videos7 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides an in-depth analysis and comparison of the cost structures, pricing models, and value propositions associated with various Amazon Web Services (AWS) database services. It focuses on understanding the pricing components and considerations when choosing between different database services offered by AWS, along with a detailed exploration of specific offerings like Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (Amazon QLDB), Amazon Timestream Service, and Amazon Keyspaces.

What's included

12 videos4 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module offers a comprehensive understanding of AWS CloudFormation, a service that allows the automated provisioning and management of AWS resources. Participants will explore CloudFormation's capabilities, its integration with relational databases such as Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora, and its synergy with AWS Secrets Manager for managing sensitive information.

What's included

10 videos3 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides a comprehensive understanding of database migration strategies, tools, and techniques essential for moving databases to AWS cloud infrastructure. Participants will explore the concepts, methodologies, and AWS services involved in seamless and efficient database migration, focusing on AWS Database Migration Service (DMS) and AWS Schema Conversion Tool (SCT).

What's included

12 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides an in-depth understanding of key AWS services and strategies essential for monitoring, optimizing performance, leveraging serverless computing within databases, and implementing disaster recovery mechanisms in AWS environments.

What's included

12 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module offers a comprehensive understanding of data encryption practices, the AWS Key Management Service (KMS), and networking fundamentals within AWS using Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Participants will explore encryption methods, the role of KMS in managing encryption keys, and fundamental networking concepts within the VPC environment.

What's included

7 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

Offered by

EDUCBA

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 14

5.0

14 reviews

  • 5 stars

    100%

  • 4 stars

    0%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

KK
5

Reviewed on Mar 19, 2024

NB
5

Reviewed on Mar 19, 2024

View more reviews

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions