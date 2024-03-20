This course offers a comprehensive journey through the world of databases and their management on the AWS cloud platform. From understanding the core concepts of databases to mastering advanced topics like migration, automation, and security, participants will gain a solid foundation in database design, deployment, and management using AWS services. Key modules cover database fundamentals, AWS database services, cost considerations, automation with CloudFormation, migration strategies, monitoring with CloudWatch, disaster recovery solutions, and advanced security practices. By the end, learners will be equipped with the skills to design, deploy, and manage databases securely and efficiently in AWS environments.
AWS Database Specialty Certification
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(14 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn the concepts of ACID and BASE workloads, distinguish between different types of databases, and analyze relational database
Learn Amazon Aurora's architecture, serverless capabilities, parallel query, and multi-master databases
Learn the features and benefits of Amazon Keyspaces as a fully managed, scalable, and highly available Apache Cassandra-compatible database service.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
38 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 8 modules in this course
In this module we are going to study the fundamentals of Databases. We will understand the basic significance of the databases.
What's included
11 videos1 reading6 assignments1 discussion prompt
These modules provide an overview of the capabilities and functionalities of each AWS database service like RDS, Aurora and DynamoDB, focusing on their managed nature, performance benefits, and suitability for various application scenarios. These services cater to different database requirements, offering managed solutions for relational and NoSQL databases, allowing users to select the best fit for their specific application needs based on scalability, performance, and ease of use.
What's included
37 videos7 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides an in-depth exploration of four key Amazon Web Services (AWS) database services: Amazon Redshift, Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon DocumentDB, and Amazon Neptune Service. Each service offers unique capabilities tailored for specific data storage and processing requirements, catering to diverse use cases and workloads.
What's included
27 videos7 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides an in-depth analysis and comparison of the cost structures, pricing models, and value propositions associated with various Amazon Web Services (AWS) database services. It focuses on understanding the pricing components and considerations when choosing between different database services offered by AWS, along with a detailed exploration of specific offerings like Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (Amazon QLDB), Amazon Timestream Service, and Amazon Keyspaces.
What's included
12 videos4 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module offers a comprehensive understanding of AWS CloudFormation, a service that allows the automated provisioning and management of AWS resources. Participants will explore CloudFormation's capabilities, its integration with relational databases such as Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora, and its synergy with AWS Secrets Manager for managing sensitive information.
What's included
10 videos3 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides a comprehensive understanding of database migration strategies, tools, and techniques essential for moving databases to AWS cloud infrastructure. Participants will explore the concepts, methodologies, and AWS services involved in seamless and efficient database migration, focusing on AWS Database Migration Service (DMS) and AWS Schema Conversion Tool (SCT).
What's included
12 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides an in-depth understanding of key AWS services and strategies essential for monitoring, optimizing performance, leveraging serverless computing within databases, and implementing disaster recovery mechanisms in AWS environments.
What's included
12 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module offers a comprehensive understanding of data encryption practices, the AWS Key Management Service (KMS), and networking fundamentals within AWS using Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Participants will explore encryption methods, the role of KMS in managing encryption keys, and fundamental networking concepts within the VPC environment.
What's included
7 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 14
14 reviews
- 5 stars
100%
- 4 stars
0%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Mar 19, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 19, 2024
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.