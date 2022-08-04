Learner Reviews & Feedback for Baseball and Americanism by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course will explore baseball and Americanism. What does it mean that baseball is the national pastime? What does national pastime even mean? What about national? When you think of the United States, what do you think of? Is baseball a part of that? These are some of the aspects we are going to delve into throughout this course. We are going to spend some time discussing how baseball reflected American culture at the time. In some instances, we will discuss how baseball reflected what people wanted American culture to look like, or appear to be....