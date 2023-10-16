Basics of Cisco Networking

Targeted Learners: Aspiring Network Administrators, IT Professionals, and Networking Enthusiasts
This course is designed to equip students with essential knowledge and skills in computer networking and Cisco device configuration. Topics covered include: Basic Network Components and Functions: Describe the fundamental components and functions of computer networks. Cisco IOS and CLI Concepts: Demonstrate proficiency in Cisco's IOS and Command Line Interface (CLI). Execute basic CLI commands for network configuration. OSI and TCP/IP Models: Differentiate between the OSI and TCP/IP networking models. IP Addressing and Subnetting: Analyze IP addressing concepts and subnetting techniques (including CIDR). Construct and evaluate network topologies. Cisco Switching: Identify key features of Cisco switches. Explain the principles and significance of Cisco switching. Cisco Routing: Configure and verify Cisco router interfaces. Implement and troubleshoot routing protocols. Routing Protocols: Differentiate between static and dynamic routing. Analyze and troubleshoot common routing issues. Network Monitoring and Management: Describe network monitoring and management. Identify tools and techniques for effective network monitoring. Network Security: Evaluate network security threats. Implement appropriate security countermeasures. Apply best practices to secure Cisco routers and switches. Throughout this course, students will engage in hands-on activities and practical exercises to reinforce their understanding of networking concepts and gain proficiency in configuring and managing Cisco devices. Upon completion, students will be well-prepared to pursue further certifications and careers in the field of computer networking.