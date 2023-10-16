LearnQuest
Basics of Cisco Networking
Basics of Cisco Networking

Taught in English

2,252 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sammy Kimotho

Instructor: Sammy Kimotho

4.5

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1 of the Basics of Cisco Networking course! In this module, we'll provide you with essential knowledge and skills for success in the field of computer networking. You'll gain insights into network components, OSI and TCP/IP models, IP addressing, subnetting, network topologies, and common network devices. Through both theory and hands-on exercises, you'll be well-prepared to understand and navigate the world of networking by the end of this module. Let's begin this exciting journey!

Module 1 of the Basics of Cisco Networking course offers a comprehensive introduction to computer networks. It covers network components, OSI and TCP/IP models, IP addressing and subnetting, network topologies, and common network devices. Practical exercises reinforce learning, preparing you for the dynamic world of networking.

Welcome to Module 3 of the Cisco Networking course, focused on Network Management and Security. This module covers network management tools, traffic analysis, and cybersecurity. By the end, you'll be skilled in managing resources, optimizing performance, and defending against network threats.

