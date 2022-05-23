データ パイプラインは通常、Extract-Load（抽出、読み込み）、Extract-Load-Transform（抽出、読み込み、変換）、Extract-Transform-Load（抽出、変換、読み込み）のいずれかの方式に分類されます。このコースでは、どの方式をどのような場合にバッチデータに対して使用すべきかを説明します。また、Google Cloud Platform 上のデータ変換技術（BigQuery など）、Cloud Dataproc での Spark の実行、Cloud Data Fusion でのパイプライン グラフ、Cloud Dataflow によるサーバーレスのデータ処理についても取り上げます。Qwiklabs を使用して、Google Cloud Platform でデータ パイプライン コンポーネントを実際に構築できます。
はじめに
このモジュールでは、本コースの内容とアジェンダを紹介します
バッチデータ パイプラインの概要
このモジュールでは、EL、ELT、ETL というデータ読み込み方式と、各方式をどのような場合に使うべきかを確認します
Cloud Dataproc での Spark の実行
このモジュールでは、Cloud Dataproc で Hadoop を実行する方法、GCS の活用法、Dataproc ジョブを最適化する方法を説明します。
Cloud Data Fusion と Cloud Composer によるデータ パイプライン管理
このモジュールでは、Cloud Data Fusion と Cloud Composer を使ってデータ パイプラインを管理する方法を説明します。
Cloud Dataflow によるサーバーレスのデータ処理
このモジュールでは、Cloud Dataflow を使ったデータ処理パイプライン構築を取り上げます。
まとめ
このモジュールでは、本コースで学んだトピックを復習します
