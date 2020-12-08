ML
Aug 17, 2021
Great way to introduce basic concepts necessary for language analysis/corpus study. The presenter does a great job of breaking down some of the complicated concepts for beginners.
FO
Dec 7, 2020
Although I already have a background in English and Linguistics, I was still able to learn some things and loved the entire pedagogical approach.
By Frank O•
Dec 8, 2020
By Marian D C•
Oct 28, 2020
There were parts that are boring but in the last parts, I could see how we can apply these topics in analyzing language for Big Data. The end goal is what's important and always keep it in check.
Thank you for this course, I needed the knowledge for NLP and this gives me some idea.
By Otavio N•
Feb 8, 2021
Disappointed with the course. This first part is mainly about the English language and linguistics. I was expecting at least some explanation into how we would use this information to do research with big data. I understand that this knowledge may be required to analyze data, but the course doesn't make it clear, nor state that this is the sole purpose of the first part.
Nevertheless, the explanations might be useful for someone learning this characteristics of language from zero.
By Jan O•
Dec 22, 2020
The course promises information about big data and language . It is, however, a review course of some grammar terms with a small addition about big data. I cannot find the purpose of extensive descriptions of register or parts of speech including some tips on how to write a formal text in a course on this topic. The last part (Parts of Speech) provides a little bit messy typology where different approaches of what a part of speech is, are mixed.
By Elsie M O•
May 30, 2020
I expected more discussions on big data, methodologies and tools to analyze big data rather than lectures on grammar. Perhaps what I expect are in "Big data and Language 2." This is probably good for students who know very little about basic principles of linguistics and want to get a grammar refresher.
By Biju M•
May 16, 2021
A good introduction to big data and corpus linguistics
By Sahadsawat K•
Jul 23, 2020
This is a revise for studying language.
By Nandivada P E•
Jun 19, 2020
Super course
By Arvind C•
May 27, 2020
Doesn't really tell you what sort of research questions you can answer to be honest. But it was fun and i quite liked the instructor's pedagogy.
By Onalenna T T•
Aug 1, 2020
I enjoyed the course. I would recommend further. However, i can imagine that some students might want clearer explanations.
By Esra A•
Feb 17, 2022
I know the content looks a bit shallow but If you want to work with linguistic data those are the basics. As a linguist, I liked Prof. Park's schedule and lecturing. I already knew most of the content because of my major nevertheless I believe CS professionals who want to work on NLP projects should take this course.
By Matthew L•
Aug 18, 2021
By Estate W•
Mar 6, 2022
very informative and well-designed for begginers to learn linguistic concepts and basic skills of part-of-speech
By Ajay S R•
May 30, 2020
If you are looking for Big data and language courses then definitely you are at right place and course.
By Karl S C•
Jun 29, 2020
Well built course. The lectures and videos are interesting! Thank you!
By Laksup A•
May 13, 2021
I love the teaching.
By Avik S•
Nov 22, 2021
The course was quite well-structured, and the quizzes were extremely well-designed. However, the trainer/teacher struggled to communicate in some areas, most likely owing to language barriers (i.e., English). Overall, this is a good course for learning the fundamentals of linguistics and language corpus.
By Athanasios P•
Jun 18, 2021
There were quite a few grammatical mistakes, which I find hard to excuse on a course about Linguistics, especially when it made some quiz questions hard to understand. Other than that, it was a good course.
By Nimasi S P•
Aug 23, 2020
I had never learned about big data but when I started this course Dr. Seonmin Park teach it well done. And I've learned many things about Big data.
By Steven Y•
Jul 3, 2020
It was really a great course to think about how the languages around us structured but not really focused on how it is related to "big data"
By Nazma A•
Jul 3, 2020
Thanks for nice teaching. It was really a nice journey with you. Learnt many things and hoping for more...
By Jia J•
Dec 16, 2020
Great course for beginners interested to understand some basic theory of Linguistics.
By Juan A M O•
Jul 19, 2020
This course is basically general review of grammar in the level of sentence and text with the variations of written and spoken ways. It could be included more additional study material like lectures.
By Nora P H L•
Jul 25, 2020
The course material is basic. The professor is very clear, and the explanations are very accessible.