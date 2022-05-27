In this course, students will understand characteristics of language through big data. Students will learn how to collect and analyze big data, and find linguistic features from the data. A number of approaches to the linguistic analysis of written and spoken texts will be discussed.
No background is required.
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
