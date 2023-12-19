Open Source Programming - Master's

Contemporary open-source programming languages and frameworks are presented in this course. Students will consider design and development topics in system, graphical user interface, network, and web programming. Dynamic scripting languages are covered using object-oriented, concurrent, and functional programming paradigms. Concepts gained throughout the course are reinforced with numerous exercises which will culminate in an open-source programming project.
December 2023
42 assignments
There are 9 modules in this course
Welcome to Open Source Programming! In Module 1, students will be equipped with the ability to execute mathematical calculations using operators. Learners will master the art of annotating code through comments, declaring variables, and employing data conversion functions for robust program functionality. The module culminates in students applying their skills to design programs that solicit user input, process information, and clearly display results using the 'print' function, laying a strong foundation for proficient coding practices.
8 videos6 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
This module takes students into the depths of decision-making within software development, emphasizing the construction of nested decisions and the application of Boolean logic through logical operators. Participants will learn to adeptly use decision structures to evaluate and manipulate strings, honing their ability to write conditions that guide program flow. The coursework focuses on developing the skill to implement both primary and alternate decision paths, ensuring students can craft complex, logical, and responsive code structures.
5 videos5 readings5 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module introduces students to the intricacies of validating user input across various data types, ensuring robust data handling in programming. Learners will explore the power of nested loops to perform complex iterations and develop the skill to manage running totals within loops for effective data processing. The course also covers the strategic use of sentinel values for loop control, giving users the ability to determine the sequence flow. Emphasis is placed on mastering repetition through popular looping constructs like 'while' and 'for' loops, equipping students with the tools to write efficient and controlled looping mechanisms.
4 videos5 readings5 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module introduces the essential skills for enhancing program modularity and efficiency through the use of system and custom modules. Students will learn to import pre-existing system modules, create their own, and understand the mechanics of importing them into new programs. The course places a strong emphasis on defining user functions, passing arguments effectively, and returning values, reinforcing the concept of code reusability and the development of well-structured, modular code.
6 videos5 readings5 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module delves into the manipulation of complex data structures, teaching students how to efficiently process lists within lists and utilize tuples as immutable sequences for data integrity. Learners will master slicing techniques for swift retrieval of data from lists, and understand how to aggregate multiple data items within single list variables for organized storage and access. Additionally, the module covers the creation and processing of file-based data storage, along with robust exception handling practices to ensure error-free file operations, empowering students with the tools for sophisticated data handling and resilience in programming.
8 videos6 readings6 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module guides students through the learning process of serializing various objects, such as lists and dictionaries, allowing for persistent storage to files. Students will learn how sets are created and manipulated to handle unique elements efficiently, enhancing their data structuring skills. The course also dives into the creation and utilization of dictionaries, emphasizing key-based retrieval to traverse and manipulate key-value pairs, equipping students with advanced techniques for data organization and retrieval in Python programming.
6 videos5 readings5 assignments1 ungraded lab
In this module, students will explore the dynamic capabilities of object-oriented programming (OOP) by creating versatile classes that demonstrate polymorphism through multiple forms of inheritance. They will learn how to extend the functionality of existing classes, allowing for the refined expansion of an application's capabilities. The course provides a practical approach to OOP principles, guiding students through the construction and instantiation of classes and objects, laying the foundation for robust and scalable software design.
4 videos5 readings5 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module offers a practical approach to database programming using SQLite3, a user-friendly database system renowned for its lightweight nature. Students will understand how to craft database tables, execute record operations such as inserts, updates, and deletes using SQLite3's diverse methods. Additionally, the course will cover establishing database connections to manage structured data sources effectively. As a step further into application development, learners will also acquire the skills to create sophisticated Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) complete with an array of interactive widgets. Covered also will be insights on how to merge backend logic with frontend aesthetics. Also included in this module are supplemental topics covering Test Driven Development or 'Unit Testing' and Web scraping techniques.
9 videos6 readings6 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
1 assignment
