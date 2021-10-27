Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Understanding of Stocks and Bonds by University of Michigan
4.8
stars
24 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
This final course will cover more advanced aspects of bonds and stocks that will help you make smart personal decisions and develop a keen understanding of how governments and companies borrow from us. You will better understand stocks and bonds valuation and take a deeper dive using real-world problems. For stocks, you will review what you have already learned and understand valuation. You will learn about growth, different types of growth both bad and good. You will also get an opportunity to apply these concepts in practice assignments. For bonds: you will review what you have already learned. You will learn about different sources of risk in bonds. Lastly you will get an opportunity to apply these concepts in practice assignments.
After completing this course, you will have a deeper understanding of how bonds and stocks are valued and the risks involved in both. You will be able to apply this knowledge to understand the workings of a company and how it creates value. This will enable you to invest with more confidence and also bring a special and critical lens to a company’s decisions.
This course is part of the four-course Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization....
By Javier N
•
Oct 27, 2021
I enjoyed the course very much. The instructor does an excellent job engaging the student and explains the material in an easy way to process and understand.