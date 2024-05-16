Coursera Instructor Network
Brand Awareness Using Digital Brand Activation
Brand Awareness Using Digital Brand Activation

Taught in English

Course

Khanya Modipa

Instructor: Khanya Modipa

Intermediate level

2 hours to complete
There are 4 modules in this course

Ready to level up your digital marketing skills and make your brand stand out in the digital crowd? Gain the tools and knowledge to create impactful digital brand activation strategies that increase visibility, captivate your target audience, and drive concrete results for your business or organization. Join Khanya Modipa as she equips you with everything you need to become a brand awareness champion in the digital realm.

1 video1 reading

In this lesson, we follow Jane and John, entrepreneurs who launched their business during the pandemic. Through their story, we learn about key elements of successful branding and communication in today's market. We'll cover messaging for brand identity, understanding target audiences, using social media data for marketing, different platforms' engagement styles, analyzing marketing metrics, and planning content calendars to align with business goals.

2 videos2 readings

This lesson equips you with the ability to define brand activation, analyze real-world examples of successful digital brand activations, and evaluate the role of target audience understanding in effective brand activation campaigns

2 videos2 readings

In this lesson, you will discover how to maximize platform effectiveness by gaining insights into the habits of your target audience. You will explore the realm of social media analytics, where you will learn to identify and interpret key metrics such as engagement and conversion rates. Through real-world scenarios, you will develop the skills to apply these metrics strategically, driving business success.

2 videos2 readings1 assignment

Khanya Modipa
