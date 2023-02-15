Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bring Your Story to Life – Video Post-Production by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
In this course, we will explore the power and artistry of picture and sound editing. Although you’re welcome to use the editing software of your choice, we’ll be demonstrating non-linear editing using Adobe Premiere. We’ll share with you our editing workflow for completing a visual story, from scripting and writing conversationally to the visuals, to recording voice overs, to building the rough cut, and polishing with the final cut....