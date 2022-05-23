Do you think an e-commerce application can be created as one large application?
Imagine there is an ongoing sale, or some new features are to be added. How, according to you are the changes made visible on the application? Microservices is a cloud-based architectural approach. It contains loosely coupled, and independently deployable smaller services that are put together cohesively to develop and work on larger, and more complex applications. This approach is being increasing recognized among the business leaders of today, as it helps them structure their operation model and manage their teams according to their requirements. This course will enable you to create an application using multiple microservices. It will provide you hands-on practice on building microservices using Node.js and help establish communication between the microservices.