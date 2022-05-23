About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Asynchronous Communication - RabbitMQ Message Bus
  • Microservices
  • Synchronous Communication Request-Response Model
  • Microservice Communication
Course 4 of 5 in the
RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Building Microservices

13 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

6 hours to complete

Establishing Communication between Microservices

17 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization

RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express

