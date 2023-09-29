Tufts University
Building a Healthy Plate
Building a Healthy Plate

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Julia Hilbrands

4.9

(31 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify components of healthful dietary patterns.

  • Recognize healthy options within each food group.

  • Select foods that belong on a balanced plate.

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to your first week in the serving a healthy diet course! We'll start out by exploring different dietary patterns, then discuss plant-based diets and vegetarianism.

This week, we'll explore the health properties and benefits of fruits, vegetables, grains, and fiber.

This week, we will explore plant and animal based protein products, as well as dairy.

This week, we will apply what we've learned in the rest of the course by constructing a healthy meal that meets the nutritional needs of you, a loved one, or someone you can imagine.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (15 ratings)
1 Course1,081 learners

