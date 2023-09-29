In a world of conflicting nutrition messages, how do we know which foods are good for us? What are the components of a healthy dietary pattern and why does it matter?
Identify components of healthful dietary patterns.
Recognize healthy options within each food group.
Select foods that belong on a balanced plate.
Welcome to your first week in the serving a healthy diet course! We'll start out by exploring different dietary patterns, then discuss plant-based diets and vegetarianism.
This week, we'll explore the health properties and benefits of fruits, vegetables, grains, and fiber.
This week, we will explore plant and animal based protein products, as well as dairy.
This week, we will apply what we've learned in the rest of the course by constructing a healthy meal that meets the nutritional needs of you, a loved one, or someone you can imagine.
No, the Building a Healthy Plate course does not offer a certificate on Coursera.
You can find more information about nutrition research and news at the Friedman school website, as well as information about academic programs.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.