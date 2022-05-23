A user experience is built upon a user’s experiences and interactions with a product, system, or service. Providing high quality digital experiences in a web application involves writing CSS codes which focus on display, navigation, actions, input, and communication. However, CSS has its own set of challenges which can be addressed using Material UI design library.
Design high quality user interfaces with Material UI library
- Material UI
- CSS-in-JS
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Style React Components Using Modern CSS Techniques
"Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) is a style language that enables separation of presentation and content, including layouts, colors and fonts. Styling of React component systems are made easy by enhancing CSS using styled-components. As a developer, you will be able to use the skills of ECMA Script 6 (ES6) and CSS to style the apps without stress using the styled components.
Style React Components Using Material Design System
"Today, the need of the hour is to create engaging user-centric applications to provide high quality digital experiences to the end users. Material Design is a design language that helps developers to quickly build apps that are responsive, usable and scalable.
If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you.
