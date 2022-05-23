Este curso rápido sob demanda tem uma semana de duração e é baseado no Google Cloud Platform Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals. Por meio de videoaulas, demonstrações e laboratórios práticos, os participantes aprenderão a criar pipelines de dados de streaming usando o Google Cloud Pub/Sub e o Dataflow para a tomada de decisões em tempo real. Você também aprenderá a criar painéis para renderizar respostas personalizadas para vários tipos de público das partes interessadas.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (Brazilian), German, English, Spanish, Japanese
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Módulo 1: Arquitetura de canais de análise de streaming
Módulo 2: Ingestão de volumes variáveis
Módulo 3: Implementação de canais de streaming
Módulo 4: Painéis e análises de streaming
Módulo 5: Como lidar com os requisitos de capacidade e latência
