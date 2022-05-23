About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)
Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Módulo 1: Arquitetura de canais de análise de streaming

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Módulo 2: Ingestão de volumes variáveis

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min)
3 hours to complete

Módulo 3: Implementação de canais de streaming

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min)
1 hour to complete

Módulo 4: Painéis e análises de streaming

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
3 hours to complete

Módulo 5: Como lidar com os requisitos de capacidade e latência

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min)

