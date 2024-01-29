EDUCBA
Building Scalable Applications with .NET Core
Building Scalable Applications with .NET Core

There are 4 modules in this course

This module explores the fundamental principles of scalability in software applications, emphasizing the analysis of scalability patterns and their significance within the context of .NET Core. It delves into key factors impacting scalability and provides insights into optimizing software performance. Additionally, it offers an in-depth examination of horizontal and vertical scaling concepts, including their benefits and limitations, and strategies for their effective combination. Participants will gain expertise in identifying common scalability bottlenecks, pinpointing performance hotspots, and using scalability testing and benchmarking techniques to enhance software performance. The module also covers Microservices architecture principles, guiding learners in implementing Microservices using .NET Core, understanding message queues and event-driven architectures, and applying strategies to construct robust and resilient systems.

This module delves into the critical aspects of scalability and high availability in .NET Core applications. You will explore the concept of load balancing, evaluate various algorithms and methods to optimize performance, and gain hands-on proficiency in implementing load balancers for efficient traffic distribution. Additionally, you will analyze the fundamentals of High Availability (HA) and learn to design effective redundancy and failover strategies, ensuring zero downtime deployments. The module also covers setting up load balancers, configuring web application load balancing, and scaling web APIs using load balancing techniques. Finally, you'll delve into disaster recovery, highly available database systems, and achieving high availability through container orchestration for robust and resilient software applications.

This module delves into critical aspects of optimizing software applications for performance, scalability, and responsiveness in .NET Core. Participants will explore the significance of caching and its implementation, including distributed caching with Redis, to boost application performance. They'll also learn how asynchronous programming, efficient data access, and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) can enhance user experiences by reducing latency. Additionally, the module covers database scalability techniques, NoSQL databases, and data replication strategies for efficient data management. Finally, participants will gain valuable insights into load testing strategies, result interpretation, and ongoing performance tuning for highly scalable and responsive .NET Core applications.

In this module, you will delve into the world of cloud-based scalability. Learn to harness cloud infrastructure to scale your applications, implement deployment strategies in the cloud, and make use of containerization for enhanced scalability. Explore autoscaling policies and discover how to dynamically allocate cloud resources to efficiently manage traffic spikes. Understand the vital role of monitoring and observability, proficiently implement monitoring solutions, and analyze application metrics and logs for effective troubleshooting and optimization. Furthermore, apply metrics analysis to pinpoint scalability bottlenecks, implement various scaling strategies, including horizontal scaling, and draw insights from real-world case studies of scalable applications to elevate your expertise in designing and optimizing scalable systems.

