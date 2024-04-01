EDUCBA
Cloud Deployment and Scaling with ASP.NET Core
Cloud Deployment and Scaling with ASP.NET Core

Taught in English

6 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides a concise yet comprehensive introduction to cloud computing. You will describe fundamental cloud computing concepts and differentiate key characteristics, laying a solid foundation. Moving forward, you will identify and compare significant cloud providers, enabling you to make informed decisions. You will recognize the distinctive services offered by providers such as Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, empowering you to align your cloud strategy with organizational needs. This module ensures a holistic understanding of cloud computing essentials, essential for professionals seeking to navigate the dynamic landscape of cloud services.

This module equips you with essential skills for cloud infrastructure management. You'll interpret the intricacies of configuring cloud infrastructure, creating virtual machine networks, and establishing storage and databases. Moving forward, you will understand the deployment process for web applications in the cloud, evaluate deployment options, and gain practical experience deploying ASP.NET Core applications. The module explains proficiency in monitoring and scaling cloud resources, implementing auto-scaling, load balancing, and formulating backup and disaster recovery strategies. You will emerge well-prepared to navigate the complexities of cloud infrastructure and optimize application deployment in dynamic cloud environments.

This module guides you through the fundamentals of scaling, emphasizing its significance and exploring strategies for scaling web applications. You will delve into load balancing, understand its benefits, and gain hands-on experience configuring load balancers in cloud environments. The module concludes by predicting concepts of auto-scaling and elasticity, empowering you to configure policies and triggers for auto-scaling. A practical scenario allows you to apply elasticity to web applications, ensuring you acquire the skills to optimize resources dynamically in cloud environments.

This module explores the critical elements of system reliability, emphasizing the importance of high availability (HA) and investigating strategies to achieve it. You will delve into the functions of redundancy and load balancing. The module then shifts focus to planning a comprehensive approach to backup and recovery, including the establishment of automated backup strategies and the execution of data recovery processes. Lastly, you will prepare for an understanding of system failures and outages, implementing strategies for failover and redundancy to ensure seamless operations even in challenging scenarios.

