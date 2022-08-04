About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • 定义应用要求，并以 KPI、SLO 和 SLI 表示。

  • 构建微服务应用，并设计云网络和混合网络的架构。

  • 选择合适的 Google Cloud 存储和部署服务。

  • 保护云端应用、数据和基础架构，监控服务等级。

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
18 minutes to complete

课程简介

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

定义服务

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

微服务设计与架构

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

DevOps 自动化

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)

