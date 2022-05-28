About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the function of cognitive solutions within RPA and six-step process of deploying cognitive automation

  • Define the IQ Bot portal and workflow, create a learning instance and Train a bot on the Designer of the IQ Bot portal

  • Explain the function of analytics within RPA, types of automation analytics, generate operational analytics and describe the features of Bot Insight

  • Generate business analytics on Bot Insight, use the CoE Dashboard and explain how to leverage the RPA mobile app to manage analytics on the go

Skills you will gain

  • Progress monitoring
  • Document validation
  • Learning instance creation
  • Batch processing for IQ Bot
  • Bot training
Course 4 of 4 in the
Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Automation Anywhere

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Understanding IQ Bot and Creating an Instance

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Performing Bot Training, Production Processing, and Document Validation

2 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Generating RPA Analytics

1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 57 min)

About the Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics Specialization

Implementing RPA with Cognitive Automation and Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

