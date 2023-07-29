Employer branding is a hot topic in today’s talent management strategy discussions. Companies have to keep a firm grip on the public’s perception. With websites like Glassdoor® and Indeed®, not to mention social media sites like Facebook® and Twitter®, candidates can “take to the streets” to voice their approval or disapproval with the way they were treated during the hiring process. Let’s face it… Bad news travels fast. Often, faster than good news!
A clear understanding of the importance and impact of candidate experience
Best practices on creating an engaging candidate experience
A step-by-step guide to improve your interview process “from hello to goodbye”
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will look at the candidate journey and why the candidate experience is so important. We will cover the four stages of a candidate's journey — attract, convert, close, and delight — and how each stage provides an opportunity to influence candidate behavior, experience, and attitude towards the employer brand. We will look at the need to build relationships and trust with candidates through marketing tactics, engaging and celebrating each new relationship, and maintaining contact even after the interview process. Lastly, this module emphasizes the need for companies to provide a stress-free and streamlined application process, stay in touch with candidates, and create an environment that encourages individuals to re-apply in the future or to refer friends and colleagues to the company.
This module focuses on the importance of treating candidates as customers and creating a positive experience for them throughout the recruitment process. It highlights how personalized attention, feedback, and follow-through can enhance a candidate's experience and promote brand loyalty even if they are not hired. The module also stresses the importance of treating candidates as guests, providing logistic details, and turning down candidates while creating a positive experience. It includes case scenarios to help learners practice how to manage situations that may arise during the recruitment process. In addition, the module provides examples of WOW moments that organizations can use to create positive experiences for candidates. The module is designed to help recruiters and hiring managers provide exceptional experiences that can attract and retain top talent.
This module emphasizes the importance of creating a positive candidate experience at each stage of the interview process. It provides best practices, ideas, and suggestions for creating a welcoming environment for candidates, including how to greet and introduce them, set up an interview room, select an interview team, schedule interviews, avoid repetitive questioning, and fill the void. Overall, the "WOW Checklist" module aims to help recruiters and hiring managers create an interview process that leaves a lasting impression on candidates and ultimately leads to better candidate retention rates.
