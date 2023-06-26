Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
A Consultative Approach to Working with Recruiters
A Consultative Approach to Working with Recruiters

Taught in English

Laura Stoker

What you'll learn

  • A keen understanding of the recruitment and hiring process, the people involved and their responsibilities

  • A checklist of ways to be a consultant to your designated recruiter. Best practices to create a consistent approach to working with your recruiter.

  • Tips on how to invest your time wisely to ensure a productive outcome and successful hire

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

As hiring managers, we have the opportunity to ensure that recruiters (whether internal/direct or external/ agency) are prepared to conduct a more systematic, structured and effective process so that the ideal outcome is met in a quick, efficient and effective manner.

To be an effective consultant, consistency is key. There are many best practices and tools to include in your checklist as you partner with your recruiter or HR business partner. In the following lessons we will continue through this checklist.

Now that the hiring decision has been made, it's important to focus on the follow-through portion of the hiring process.

Congratulations, you have completed the AIRS® A Consultative Approach to Working with Recruiters self-guided learning course. In conclusion, please take the following Final Assessment graded quiz.

Instructor

Laura Stoker
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Offered by

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

