A Consultative Approach to Working with Recruiters

This course is for Hiring Managers looking to improve their approach to working with recruiters to help to meet their long-term goals.
Recruiters and hiring managers must implement well thought out strategies to find and attract the talent needed to make the organization successful. This course focuses on the ability of the recruiter and hiring manager to work together as business partners to successfully meet these long-term goals. Today, we will look to understand recruitment and hiring so that we can serve as consultants to our business partners. By the end of this course, you will be able to employ best practices to create a consistent approach to working with your recruiter/business partner, explain the recruitment and hiring process, the people involved and their responsibilities, create a thorough checklist of ways to be a consultant to your designated recruiter, and invest your time wisely to ensure a productive outcome and successful hire. To be successful in this course, you should have at least 2 years of work experience.