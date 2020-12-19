Chevron Left
Creating Innovation by Macquarie University

4.7
stars
43 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

The third course of the specialization CREATING INNOVATION will teach you what is at the core of all innovations that solve complex problems and how to foster methods to make big breakthroughs possible. It advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways. CREATING INNOVATION is constructed in the following way: Week I. “What is Innovation?” – What lies at the core of all innovations. Week II. “The Evolution of Human Creativity” – How humans developed the ability to innovate and think creatively. Week III. “Innovation in a Complex Global Network” – How innovations emerge from human networks. Week IV. “Planning Innovation” – How organisations seek out and create the right conditions for new breakthroughs. Week V. “Market Innovation” – What makes innovations more likely to emerge in a market setting. Week VI. “Innovation in the Anthropocene” – How innovations are crucial to meet the problems of the 21st century....
14 Reviews for Creating Innovation

By Bernard D V

Dec 19, 2020

For me, a business-oriented person, this was the most interesting course of the specialization. Like all the other courses of this specialization, the subjects are deepened and I learned a lot. One of the most impressive specialization that I have completed.

By Dong D

Oct 1, 2018

Great course, it helps me to understand about the innovation and see the future.

By Mohannad A

Jul 20, 2020

Thanks for this great opportunity.

By Smith B

Sep 7, 2020

Excellent. So inspiring.

By Carlos A A S

Sep 1, 2020

Muchas gracias!

By FJ K

Mar 10, 2020

Breaking down complexity needs the proper tools. The specialization challenges you to formulate a complex situation, and then find ways to deal with it. By tackling my challenge methodically, I managed to find a better way to deal with it than I would otherwise.

No five stars, because the waiting time for the final assignment to be graded is way too long. To illustrate, this course was graded before I got my grade for the previous course. I've graded more than twenty final assignments, but that doesn't seem to be enough.

By Antoni B

May 3, 2017

As previous courses in this specialisation it gives an opportunity to see all critical human's problems in the 21st century from totally different perspective. Thx!

By Dr. S M

Jul 17, 2020

5 stars for the course and 1 star for indifferent peers

By Mudiraj A

May 26, 2020

excellent lecture

By Mario J J Z

Aug 5, 2021

Very helpful and informative

By Udochukwu E

Apr 23, 2021

gtreat course

By Manoj T P ( R - R P

Sep 26, 2021

very good

By Jordi M

Dec 19, 2021

V​ery very interesting and very well presented.

By Gaurav S

Nov 9, 2021

good idea

