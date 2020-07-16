The third course of the specialization CREATING INNOVATION will teach you what is at the core of all innovations that solve complex problems and how to foster methods to make big breakthroughs possible. It advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Innovation?
Welcome to Course 3 of the specialisation! In this module we will look at what innovation is, in the broadest possible context, and how the innovations humans devise to solve complex problems are the continuation of a much bigger and more critical trend.
The Evolution of Human Creativity
In this module we will look at the main drivers of human innovation and how they have shaped the entirety of human society and history.
Innovation in a Complex Global Network
In this module, we will examine the information networks that arose out of increasing human complexity, from the earliest such networks to the global network that fosters human innovation today.
Planning Innovation
This module will deal with top-down innovations, where large organisations shape their infrastructures to maximize the chances of discovering an innovative solution to a problem.
About the Solving Complex Problems Specialization
SOLVING COMPLEX PROBLEMS will teach you revolutionary new problem-solving skills. Involving lectures from over 50 experts from all faculties at Macquarie University, we look at solving complex problems in a way that has never been done before.
