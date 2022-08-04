In this course, we will present atomic bonding and its relation to crystal structure and physical properties. A particular focus will be on the different types of cubic structures. There will be an introduction to planes and Miller Indices. We will discuss the principal planes in the cubic system. Their common crystallographic defects will be shown and discussed. Finally, the tensile test will be used to extract various materials parameters.
About this Course
Beginner Level
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Crystal Structures, Mechanical Properties of Metals, Tensile Testing, and Failures.
Beginner Level
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Crystal Structures, Mechanical Properties of Metals, Tensile Testing and Failures
Module 1: Crystal Structures
Module 2: Crystal Structures
Module 3: Mechanical Properties
About the Materials Science for Technological Application Specialization
