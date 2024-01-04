Coursera Instructor Network
Data Ingestion, Exploration & Visualization in Qlik Sense
Data Ingestion, Exploration & Visualization in Qlik Sense

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Henry Habib

Instructor: Henry Habib

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Data ingestion for visualization involves loading data from various sources, cleaning and transforming it, and creating multi-table data models.

  • Create interactive visuals & dashboards with a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, diverse chart types, and filters using add-ons.

  • Tailor dashboard functionality and looks to meet audience needs with appearance adjustments, dimensions, and sorting tools.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course is an intermediate level course designed for learners who want to continue their data visualization journey with Qlik Sense, a powerful sophisticated Business Intelligence tool. Data preparation and ingestion is a key perquisite for data visualization, and this course not only dives deep into that concept, but other important intermediate topics such as filters, expressions, and personalization.

What's included

15 videos4 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Henry Habib
3 Courses696 learners

Offered by

