About this Course

6,743 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming Skills

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Variables and Arguments

  • Data Manipulation in Studio

  • Collection Variables in Studio

Skills you will gain

  • Data Manipulation
  • Uipath
  • List
  • Dictionary
  • rpa
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming Skills

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

UiPath

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Variables

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings
23 minutes to complete

Introduction to Arguments

23 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Data Manipulation and Its Importance

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

String and DataTable Manipulation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings
2 hours to complete

Collection, Its Types and Manipulations

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder