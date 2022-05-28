The Data Manipulation in RPA course will provide knowledge about Variables, Arguments, and Data Manipulation. It will also introduce you to Variables and Arguments, their types, and their application in automation projects.
This course is part of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Basic Programming Skills
Variables and Arguments
Data Manipulation in Studio
Collection Variables in Studio
- Data Manipulation
- Uipath
- List
- Dictionary
- rpa
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Variables
This module introduces Variables and their types in UiPath. You will also learn about the scope of a Variable inside a workflow.
Introduction to Arguments
This module introduces Arguments, their directions and properties. You will also learn the use of Arguments Panel to manage Arguments.
Data Manipulation and Its Importance
This module introduces Data Manipulation and describes its importance in automation. You will also learn the different methods and operations used in Studio to manipulate and convert data.
String and DataTable Manipulation
In this module, you will learn the methods and techniques for String and DataTable Manipulation in Studio.
Collection, Its Types and Manipulations
In this module, you will learn about collections variables and their types. You will also learn about the methods for manipulation of collections variables.
About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialization offers comprehensive knowledge and professional-level skills focused on developing and deploying software robots. It starts with the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation. It builds on these concepts and introduces key RPA Design and Development strategies and methodologies, specifically in the context of UiPath products. A student undergoing the course shall develop the competence to design and develop automation solutions for business processes. This specialization also prepares you for UiPath Certified Professional - UiRPA exam.
