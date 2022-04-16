Chevron Left
Data Manipulation in RPA

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Manipulation in RPA by UiPath

4.9
stars
17 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

The Data Manipulation in RPA course will provide knowledge about Variables, Arguments, and Data Manipulation. It will also introduce you to Variables and Arguments, their types, and their application in automation projects. In the later part of the course, you will learn about data manipulation in Studio. You will also learn about the different methods and operations performed on different data types and their usage in automation projects. Building on each concept, there will be demonstration videos that will explain these operations and methods. The course has multiple practice exercises that will help strengthen your knowledge and understand the creation of workflows in Studio....
By Sunny J

Apr 16, 2022

Great Refresher for me!

