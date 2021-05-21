DD
Jul 4, 2021
Thank you for the course! It's a nice introduction to SQL and Google Big Query as well as the concepts of data privacy and security. The course also offers some great tips for professional networking.
FR
Aug 8, 2021
As a beginner in SQL and Data analyst world, this course "Prepare Data for exploration" open my eyes and enrich my knowledge. I do really enjoy this course. and Excited to move forward. Thank you :)
By Arjunsiva S•
May 21, 2021
Another useless course in this specialization. The whole course feels like a PR attempt for Google. They care so much about maintaining the colour palette with blue, yellow, green and red (colours in Google logo) but the content is totally useless. This doesn't provide any value. Anyone who is above 18 will definitely know everything in this course. It's a course for 6th graders.
By Federico L•
Mar 17, 2021
The course is very educational, the speaker is very clear. However, I encountered a problem with many of the Qwiklabs and with one of the Quizzes.
By Bubíková K•
Jun 29, 2021
This course was (again) a waste of time. It's shallow and doesn't contain any useful information. Totaly basic skills again (sorting data in spreadsheets, select+from+where commands in SQL). In section with metadata topic was some theory but no practical excersice.
By Alex G•
May 25, 2021
Extremely bad. Very little actual data science practice.
By Rachel L•
Mar 24, 2021
Excellent course that provides a robust introduction to working with databases with Google sheets and SQL. Covers bias and data privacy as well. Gives clear definitions and is well taught and paced.
By Matthew B•
Mar 21, 2021
Course is a good refresher on basic functions in excel/google sheets and a good introduction to SQL. Great information on recognizing bias and good data sources.
By Fatoş D F•
Jul 11, 2021
The content is so basic. I am very disappointed with the courses so far except the first course. The information about Spreadsheets and SQL is so simple and even a begginner can learn more just by reading the relative pages online for half an hour. I have to pay 10 times more because of the currency of my country and feel sorry for my time and money that I spent so far.
By M H•
Apr 23, 2021
The external tools typically don't work, and if by some miracle you get them to work once, they don't register that you've completed them.
By Ahmed Y•
Jul 6, 2021
need more illustrate for sql
By Mariya A•
Apr 22, 2021
I wouldn't have imagined giving this course 4 stars if it weren't for the amazing work of the QwikLabs team and the ungraded projects included in this course. Superb! My other feedback is that I'm kind of not interested in watching the videos anymore... it just seems like there is so much unrelated talking that is not relevant to the subject matter. I would be great if the material in the videos was organized into a PDF file at the end of each Week and Course so that the information could be easily accessible for review later. GetSmarter, a different online learning platform, does this brilliantly in collaboration with universities.
By Dmitrii D•
Jul 5, 2021
By Hui Y•
Jun 4, 2021
Too political and too little practical applications.
By John G•
Mar 29, 2021
I am an experienced university instructor and am critical of other instructors. This one was great! She was confident, competent and believable. Finally there were some new things in this course. It wasn't challenging, but I still learned some things and I'm glad the content is escalating. The course is well organized and enjoyable.
By Dillion B•
Apr 8, 2021
This course was great! I loved the area of bias, as I find that topic really difficult to nail down but I think the instructor did a great job teaching it! Also, spending time teaching networking and setting up your online presence is something I rarely see in courses! Thank you for that!
By Gustavo C•
May 9, 2021
Amazing teacher! I have learned so much in this process that even my way to think data has changed a lot. Metadata is a new subject for me and through the course I get even more fascinated about data.
By Farah R•
Aug 9, 2021
By Danell E R R•
May 27, 2021
The course has a lot of theory, but they also include a lot of practical examples. They are slowly introducing more practice. Really liked it. I was looking for more practical exercises.
By Sanjana S•
May 15, 2021
It was great being part of such a great course where I got a chance to explore myself and learn new skills related to preparing dataset for exploration
By Nathan W•
Jun 8, 2021
This was quite a good course overall, and I appreciated the instructor's presentation of the material and most of the assignments/questions. However, the quizzes still had some major hiccups at points with what answers were considered correct. (I left feedback about these when possible.)
Additionally, the heavy focus on a platform like Kaggle, which is apparently focused around data science, was rather baffling to me. I'm not planning to go into data science specifically, and in the first course, it was presented as one possible way to use data, which some students of this course might choose to pursue. However, the requirement to explore and use Kaggle in this course belies that, indicating that data science is more required than it should have been. I believe that all of the Kaggle material should be part of an optional module on this course, or a separate course entirely with a strong recommendation to explore for those who are interested in pursuing data science.
By Kim S•
Oct 28, 2021
Very theoretical. Nothing really about SQL and how it works. The things with SQL are mostly spoonfed (i.e. "Enter the following query to get a result") rather than explained what every function does and means. No practical exercises w.r.t. SQL. For a course that costs 50$ a month, I expected to have extensive knowledge shared with me, dedicated exercises to a whole array of functions and queries, etc. Unfortunately nothing of that all. Just some typical theoretical mumbo-jumbo that ironically is next to useless on the actual job that we are trying to land with this certificate. To actually learn SQL, it seems I will have to take a separate course on Udemy or another platform.
By Emirhan B•
Apr 20, 2021
There are some really useful parts throughout the course should you be interested in making a career in Data Analytics. It provides a lot of recommendations for how you should present yourself and build networking in DA community. The course literally pushes you to take your first steps. At least that's how I felt. Along with this, there are a lot of emphases on the ethical side of data handling and data types. Qwiklabs were informative with Big Query practices. There weren't any issues I encountered with Qwiklabs. It was pretty easy to use. Just make sure you're using Chrome incognito. Hope it all continues like this throughout the specialization. I'm looking forward to have more challenging hands-on practices and graded exercises with SQL, RStudio, and Spreadsheet. I also hope there will be more graded exercises involving Kaggle to some extent as well.
By Yasrif K A•
Apr 14, 2021
awesome course , awesome instructor. I think some reading (technical step by step process) should have been short videos.
By Kevin K•
Aug 8, 2021
The Content is Good. The quiz and test questions are 80% vocabulary based questions. I am not sure that is what you want in trying to teach practical use of the tools. I have been a Continuous Improvement and Teaching professional for 15 years. I fully understand the material in Course 1-3, except for SQL. I feel that the time spent on intro to SQL was way to short. Understanding what Where means, and what From Means and why you do it, what how it can go wrong, and how you can troubleshoot issues you might occur was something I was looking for in the course and did not receive.
By Marc-Andre R•
Jun 28, 2021
While the the first 3 modules were insightful, the last 2 sections of this course felt like stuffing. The last week in particular should be in an intro to job finding course, not a data analyst course.
By Mohamed E A•
Jun 8, 2021
there is no good or professional practical exercises, the exercises there are very shallow and naïve >>>>kindly include some challenging practical exercises