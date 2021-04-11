About this Course

Course 3 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math skills and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain factors to consider when making decisions about data collection

  • Discuss the difference between biased and unbiased data

  • Describe databases with references to their functions and components

  • Describe best practices for organizing data

Skills you will gain

  • Spreadsheet
  • Metadata
  • Data Collection
  • Data Ethics
  • SQL
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(194,159 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Data types and structures

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 10 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Bias, credibility, privacy, ethics, and access

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Databases: Where data lives

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Organizing and protecting your data

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics

