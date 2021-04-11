This is the third course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. As you continue to build on your understanding of the topics from the first two courses, you’ll also be introduced to new topics that will help you gain practical data analytics skills. You’ll learn how to use tools like spreadsheets and SQL to extract and make use of the right data for your objectives and how to organize and protect your data. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
No experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math skills and a curiosity about how things work.
Explain factors to consider when making decisions about data collection
Discuss the difference between biased and unbiased data
Describe databases with references to their functions and components
Describe best practices for organizing data
- Spreadsheet
- Metadata
- Data Collection
- Data Ethics
- SQL
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Data types and structures
We all generate lots of data in our daily lives. In this part of the course, you’ll check out how we generate data and how analysts decide which data to collect for analysis. You’ll also learn about structured and unstructured data, data types, and data formats as you start thinking about how to prepare your data for exploration.
Bias, credibility, privacy, ethics, and access
When data analysts work with data, they always check that the data is unbiased and credible. In this part of the course, you’ll learn how to identify different types of bias in data and how to ensure credibility in your data. You’ll also explore open data and the relationship between and importance of data ethics and data privacy.
Databases: Where data lives
When you’re analyzing data, you’ll access much of the data from a database. It’s where data lives. In this part of the course, you’ll learn all about databases, including how to access them and extract, filter, and sort the data they contain. You’ll also check out metadata to discover the different types and how analysts use them.
Organizing and protecting your data
Good organization skills are a big part of most types of work, and data analytics is no different. In this part of the course, you’ll learn the best practices for organizing data and keeping it secure. You’ll also learn how analysts use file naming conventions to help them keep their work organized.
As a beginner in SQL and Data analyst world, this course "Prepare Data for exploration" open my eyes and enrich my knowledge. I do really enjoy this course. and Excited to move forward. Thank you :)
Thank you for the course! It's a nice introduction to SQL and Google Big Query as well as the concepts of data privacy and security. The course also offers some great tips for professional networking.
This was a great course and it was in flow with the second course of the specialization. Gave good insights about bias, ethics, and protecting data. It also involved a lot of hands-on activities.
I liked that some assignments had me use SQL and get more comfortable using it. However I would have liked more assignments using SQL and Sheets to get more practice. Otherwise was pretty fun.
About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
