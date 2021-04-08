BS
Oct 3, 2021
Practical dashboard development with Shiny and Flexdashboard, very focused on the tools and underlying components of the libraries.
IL
Sep 30, 2021
This course is a good start for people who are interested in learning about R Shiny and flexdashboard.
By Regis O•
Apr 8, 2021
This is the second course I have taken with this Dr. Paschall. I think he provides a challenging yet supportive and satisfying learning experience. Dr. Paschall chooses interesting real world data and creates interesting assignments and assessments. His videos are filled with important content and instruction. The reading materials are solid texts. Dr. Paschall provides helpful hints and is incredibly responsive in the forums. I have completed 20+ courses on Coursera and I am a Coursera beta tester and I think Dr. Paschall's courses are among the best on the platform.
By Ben B•
Aug 17, 2021
A good introduction to Shiny and flexdashboard. I love the hands-on structure of the course. What I like most about this specialization is the accessibility of the lecturer. If you post a question in one of the forums, chances are high that the lecturer or someone else takes the time and tries to answer your question within a couple of hours. Great commitment - thank you for that!
By Karen K•
Feb 19, 2021
I really like Collin's teaching. He's good at taking complex things and breaking them down into pieces, providing scaffolding for us. I had tried to learn shiny on my own using tutorials and gave up. With this course I was able to return to a project I'd started a year ago and get it to work.
By Md A I•
Apr 1, 2021
It was a great experience. The projects were so much challenging, anyone who have idea on advanced graphics on R can do this course. The materials were nicely structured. I had a little trouble with plots, but a little google search helped. Recommended!
By Bruno R S•
Oct 4, 2021
By Iana L•
Oct 1, 2021
By José N C•
Mar 18, 2022
Excellent introductory course on creating and publishing your dashborards and interactive graphics.
By Nilesh P•
Feb 10, 2021
Great course . Learnt lot from the course.
Thank you very much for making such incredible course.
By amoulay•
May 28, 2021
Another one! And it's getting better and better. Enjoyed every bit of it, thank you.
By Stefano S•
Mar 14, 2022
Very good course. Very clear and with the material very well organized.
By Chong E L•
Apr 6, 2021
Awesome place to get started if you are learning Shiny and Flexdashboard
By Lehyton A•
Apr 15, 2021
Es un excelente curso, con material de calidad y un excelente profesor.
By Davor P•
Aug 31, 2021
Learned exactly what i wanted to learn... learning to do dashboards with shiny and flex.
Things that would have made the course better (imho):
peer reviews should include code and not just the final running app. i would love to see how others have solved some items in the weekly assignements.
also, just having the screen as canvas is not as good as when you present slides or even whiteboard notes.