Learner Reviews & Feedback for Publishing Visualizations in R with Shiny and flexdashboard by Johns Hopkins University

4.9
stars
35 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Data visualization is a critical skill for anyone that routinely using quantitative data in his or her work - which is to say that data visualization is a tool that almost every worker needs today. One of the critical tools for data visualization today is the R statistical programming language. Especially in conjunction with the tidyverse software packages, R has become an extremely powerful and flexible platform for making figures, tables, and reproducible reports. However, R can be intimidating for first time users, and there are so many resources online that it can be difficult to sort through without guidance. This course is the fourth in the Specialization "Data Visualization and Dashboarding in R." Learners will come to this course with a strong background in making visualization in R using ggplot2. To build on those skills, this course covers creating interactive visualization using Shiny, as well as combining different kinds of figures made in R into interactive dashboards....

By Regis O

Apr 8, 2021

This is the second course I have taken with this Dr. Paschall. I think he provides a challenging yet supportive and satisfying learning experience. Dr. Paschall chooses interesting real world data and creates interesting assignments and assessments. His videos are filled with important content and instruction. The reading materials are solid texts. Dr. Paschall provides helpful hints and is incredibly responsive in the forums. I have completed 20+ courses on Coursera and I am a Coursera beta tester and I think Dr. Paschall's courses are among the best on the platform.

By Ben B

Aug 17, 2021

A good introduction to Shiny and flexdashboard. I love the hands-on structure of the course. What I like most about this specialization is the accessibility of the lecturer. If you post a question in one of the forums, chances are high that the lecturer or someone else takes the time and tries to answer your question within a couple of hours. Great commitment - thank you for that!

By Karen K

Feb 19, 2021

I really like Collin's teaching. He's good at taking complex things and breaking them down into pieces, providing scaffolding for us. I had tried to learn shiny on my own using tutorials and gave up. With this course I was able to return to a project I'd started a year ago and get it to work.

By Md A I

Apr 1, 2021

It was a great experience. The projects were so much challenging, anyone who have idea on advanced graphics on R can do this course. The materials were nicely structured. I had a little trouble with plots, but a little google search helped. Recommended!

By Bruno R S

Oct 4, 2021

Practical dashboard development with Shiny and Flexdashboard, very focused on the tools and underlying components of the libraries.

By Iana L

Oct 1, 2021

T​his course is a good start for people who are interested in learning about R Shiny and flexdashboard.

By José N C

Mar 18, 2022

Excellent introductory course on creating and publishing your dashborards and interactive graphics.

By Nilesh P

Feb 10, 2021

Great course . Learnt lot from the course.

Thank you very much for making such incredible course.

By amoulay

May 28, 2021

Another one! And it's getting better and better. Enjoyed every bit of it, thank you.

By Stefano S

Mar 14, 2022

Very good course. Very clear and with the material very well organized.

By Chong E L

Apr 6, 2021

Awesome place to get started if you are learning Shiny and Flexdashboard

By Lehyton A

Apr 15, 2021

Es un excelente curso, con material de calidad y un excelente profesor.

By Davor P

Aug 31, 2021

L​earned exactly what i wanted to learn... learning to do dashboards with shiny and flex.

T​hings that would have made the course better (imho):

p​eer reviews should include code and not just the final running app. i would love to see how others have solved some items in the weekly assignements.

a​lso, just having the screen as canvas is not as good as when you present slides or even whiteboard notes.

