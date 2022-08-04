Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Applications for Executives by Parsons School of Design, The New School
About the Course
In this course, you will explore the challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for business and corporate leaders. You will consider questions like: How does maximizing an organization’s diversity benefit stakeholders? How can we improve employee performance? What can we do to advance institutional progress?
You will learn how to lead with equity and design a business with DEI at the center of organizational culture. You will learn how to sustainably operationalize and improve inclusion and belonging within your organization and look at ways to measure and maintain accountability to your organization’s DEI goals and vision. Finally you will create an action plan to put your commitment to DEI into practice.
This course is tailored to executives and senior leaders who have influence on their organization’s policies and strategic plans and who want to further their understanding of the impacts and opportunities DEI policies have on their operational business practices. To succeed in this course, you should have an active interest in implementing tangible and sustainable change at the organization level.
On successful completion of this course, you will be able to:
- Evaluate current business practices to embrace DEI policies in all aspects of your business.
- Create DEI strategies that enhance business initiatives and foster equity in the workplace....